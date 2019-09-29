Anti-Jane Ansah protests organisers accuses govt. of flouting agreed demos procedures

Anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have accused the government of flouting some of the agreed procedures when holding demonstrations.

Lawyer for HRDC Khwima Chizi says the two parties agreed that the attorney general’s office should tell the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to refrain its cadets from interrupting peace protests.

“We agreed that the cadets should stay away but what happened in Blantyre is going backward. Malawi does not need discussions or mediation but we just simply need to grow up,” said the disappointed Chizi.

On Wednesday, DPP cadets clashed violently with the anti-Jane Ansah protesters in Blantyre, leading to the hacking on the head and hands of rights activist Billy Mayaya and three others.

Lawyer in the office of the attorney general Neverson Chisiza said the agreements were not binding because they are yet to be endorsed by the Supreme Court.

“HRDC should have waited for the court’s ruling and endorsement of the agreements because we will all be guided by the court order,” Chisiza said.

He said at the moment, it would have been logical for the HRDC to suspend all the anti-Jane Ansah protests until such a time when the court makes the order.

HRDC has organised fresh wave of protests from this Tuesday to force the Malawi Electoral Commission chair step down following what they say were rigged and manipulated elections in favour of President Peter Mutharika, an allegation denied by Ansah, MEC, Mutharika and the government.

