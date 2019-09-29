Prince Harry urged not to meet Malawi president accused of violence, screams UK newspaper

An influential British broadsheet newspaper says Prince Harry has been urged not to meet Malawi President Peter Mutharika who is accused of violence and vote rigging.

The Telegraph newspaper in its online September 28 edition says Prince Harry will “insult” Malawians if he fails to meet with civil society figures after shaking hands with Mutharika next week.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to arrive in Malawi on Sunday, where he will meet Mutharika and pay tribute to Guardsman Mathew Talbot, a British soldier who was killed by an elephant while taking part in counter poaching operation in May.

Macdonald Sembereka, one of the organisers of the anti-Jane Ansah protests says Prince Harry’s coming to Malawi might bring to the attention of the world what is happening in Malawi.

“It is an obligation for the Duke to visit countries. What is currently happening in Malawi needs the attention of the international community, and his presence might bring that,” Sembereka told the newspaper.

Mutharika is currently facing down a wave of anti-government protests following the highly disputed May 21 election that the opposition say he rigged and is accused of turning a blind eye to the violence against human rights activists by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets.

“But if he is just coming to greet the president without seeing the aggrieved parties, that is tantamount to an insult,” said Sembereka.

Britain spends about UK Pound Sterling 75 million a year on aid projects in Malawi but pulled out of direct budgetary support due to corruption among others.

