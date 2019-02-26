President of Insurance Brokers vying for parliamentary seat

President of the Insurance Brokers Association of Malawi, who is also Chief Executive Officer for Trinity Insurance Lion Michael Kansense Ndala says once elected into parliament as independent for Lilongwe City West constituency , he will strive to make sure that more development is brought to his constituency.

Ndala, who was born and grew up in Zomba is the current block leader, and resident of Area 47, Lilongwe.

Married to a banker, Agnes, from Lirangwe, Blantyre and working at National Bank, Capital City the two have two sons and two daughters (Inclusive two plane pilots boy and girl and one mining engineer, girl.)

He said:“I have high expectations that I will make it to parliament and once I fulfill my dream the sky is the limit. There are a lot of development activities that I am thinking of conducting like new schools, good roads street lights and even clinics. As an entrepreneur, a professional Insurance businessman and a lion development always preoccupies my mind.”

Ndala is also a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London, [CII] the world’s leading insurance professional organization, and the first such indigenous graduate in the insurance industry in Malawi.

He is a member of CII (UK), Faculty of Insurance Brokers UK and the Society of Fellows, U.K.

“Professionally I have achieved a lot and I founded the Insurance Institute of Lilongwe affiliated to the Chartered Insurance Institute of UK and the Insurance Institute of South Africa; administering professional exams on behalf of the CII, lecturing to the local Institute and giving presentations to professional institutions such as the Institute of Professional Engineers,” he explained.

Apart from being an insurer , he is also District Governor of District 412 [Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana and Zimbabwe], International Association of Lions Clubs nominated in Busan, Korea June 22-26, 2012.

This year’s tripartite elections are expected to be fiercely contested with many professionals including active footballers expressing their interest to contest.

