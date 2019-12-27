Presidential aide Goodall calls for peace, unity  and development

Chief Economic Advisor to President Peter Mutharika, Goodal Gondwe has called for peace, unity and development when he spoke as a guest of honour at the Christmans luncheon and prayers in NkhataBay.

Stressing the importance of remaining peaceful, Gondwe condemned all forms of violence regardless of provocation.

Gondwe, who is also vice –president of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the northern region, thanked the people of Nkhatabay for not taking part in the recent demonstrations which has seen most government buildings and offices being destroyed and burnt.

He urged the youth to be instruments of peace.

Gondwe called on DPP supporters to take centre stage in fostering unity in this country.

The presidential aide further stressed that peace and unity remain essential for development that will see children in school, food on the table and jobs for youths.

The clergy led by Pastor David Mkandawire, who is the chairperson for the Nkhatabay Clergy Association, conducted prayers for peace as the country awaits the court ruling for the presidential elections case.

In his speech, Senior Chief Mkumbira thanked President Peter Mutharika for the development projects which has taken place in Nkhatabay such as the new Nkhatabay Hospital.

The chief also talked about new Nkhatabay market and bus depot, the new Mzuzu – Nkhatabay Road and now the new secondary schools under the 259 secondary schools project.

Member of Parliament for the area Vuwa Kaunda thanked President Mutharika for elevating five chiefs in Nkhatabay such Traditional Authority Mkumbira who is now senior chief, Sub T/A Nyaluwanga and Sub Chief Fukamalaza who now are full traditional leaders and senior group village headmen Khoza and Mundola who now have been elevated to the position of Sub chief.

The function was spiced up by church choirs from all the churches in Nkhatabay as well as traditional dances.

At the end of the meeting the traditional and religious leaders commended Vuwa Kaunda for organizing the get together party.

