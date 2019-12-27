Presidential aide Goodall calls for peace, unity  and development

December 27, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Chief Economic Advisor to President Peter Mutharika, Goodal Gondwe   has called for peace, unity and development  when he spoke as a guest of honour  at the Christmans luncheon and prayers in NkhataBay.

Goodall Gondwe in Nkhatabay where called on all the men, women and youth to stand up and unite in support of democratic and peaceful nation
Goodall Gondwe (l) with Vuwa Kaunda addressing the gathering
DPP supporters were given Christmas treat

Stressing the importance of remaining peaceful, Gondwe condemned all forms of violence regardless of provocation.

Gondwe, who is also vice –president of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the northern region,  thanked the people of Nkhatabay  for not taking part in the recent demonstrations  which has seen most government buildings and offices being destroyed and burnt.

He urged the youth to be instruments of peace.

Gondwe called on DPP supporters to take centre stage in fostering unity in this country.

The presidential aide further stressed that peace and unity remain essential for development that will see children in school, food on the table and jobs for youths.

The clergy led by Pastor David Mkandawire, who is the chairperson for the Nkhatabay Clergy Association, conducted prayers for peace as the country awaits the court ruling for the presidential elections case.

In his speech, Senior Chief Mkumbira thanked President Peter Mutharika for the development projects which has taken place in Nkhatabay such as the new Nkhatabay Hospital.

The chief also talked about new Nkhatabay market and bus depot, the new Mzuzu – Nkhatabay Road and now the new secondary schools under the 259 secondary schools project.

Member of Parliament for the area  Vuwa Kaunda thanked President Mutharika for elevating five chiefs in Nkhatabay such Traditional Authority Mkumbira who is now senior chief, Sub T/A  Nyaluwanga and Sub Chief Fukamalaza who now are full traditional leaders and senior  group village headmen Khoza and Mundola who now have been elevated to the position of Sub chief.

The function was spiced up by church choirs from all the churches in Nkhatabay as well as traditional dances.

At the end of the meeting the traditional and religious leaders commended Vuwa Kaunda for organizing the get together party.

Kennedy nali
Guest
Kennedy nali

It has now come to me attention that goodall is a sellout.

11 hours ago
Achiswe'.'
Guest
Achiswe'.'

Let him practice what he preaches by resigning his post and all his ties with Government and retire into obscurity. He is part of the problem and past his sell-by date. Goodbye Goodall!

11 hours ago