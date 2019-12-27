Kell Kay ready to shake Kasungu with massive New Year eve show

Multi award winning Rhythm and Blues (RnB) artist Kell Kay is ready to hit the stage of urban music live shows starved Kasungu town as the year dies down.

The artist promises to give out his best at Kasungu’s KJ Pees as a headliner for a 2019 massive shutdown show on December 31, 2019.

According to the ‘Mwano’ hit singer, the show would give urban music fans what they have been longing for as he last performed in the town some two years ago.

“I’m fully energetic to perform my new album called ‘love after 24’ which has some good songs and enjoying lots of airplay across the country. It’s been a while since I performed in Kasungu and the fans have been waiting for this, they should be ready for a massive performance,” he said.

The organizers, Hoho Magic Sounds, through their boss, Noah Sugzo Nhlane said they thought it wise to bring him in town at the end of the year in order to give the fans something different.

“As we are closing the year, people need to be happy by being entertained with well-known artists they like, so we thought it wise to bring him since most people here love his music,” he said.

Nhlane added that the show would be supported with Kasungu based artists and DJs to make sure that fans crossover the night with maximum entertainment.

