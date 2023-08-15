Presidential Charity Initiative targets to raise K400m during tourney

Presidential Charity Initiative Committee Chairperson, Vizenge Kumwenda, has disclosed that they are targeting to raise K400 million during this year’s Presidential Golf Tournament to be held at Lilongwe Golf Club on 7th October.

Kumwenda told reporters on Monday in Lilongwe after meeting President Lazarus Chakwera to brief him on the forthcoming charity tournament.

He said preparations for the tournament have started.

“We are appealing to the companies to sponsor the event to reach the targeted amount,” he said .

Kumwenda added they have extended the invitation to President Chakwera to be part of the event by playing in the golf tournament.

However, last year, the tournament raised a total of K281m which was channelled towards tuition fees and accommodation for needy students in the public universities as well as victims of cyclone Freddy.

Golf Union of Malawi President, Gift Chidya Gondwe assured President Chakwera that they are ready to host him to raise funds on the day.

As a Union we would like to develop golf in the country from the juniors, male and female.

Gondwe said the event enables them an opportunity to chat and talk to the president and ministers on the sport.

