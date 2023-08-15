Stevie Wazisomo Muliya Sets the Record Straight: Denies Zembani Band Signing Rumors

Gospel music sensation Stevie Wazisomo Muliya has denied rumours that he signed with the Zembani band led by Sir Lucius Banda.

These remarks came in response to a report on the entertainment website Malawiheat, stating that the renowned radio and television presenter has been recruited as the newest member of the Balaka-based band.

“I am promoting my music independently, and any rumours suggesting that I have signed with a band are false,” Muliya clarified in an exclusive interview.

“I respect Sir Soldier, and I don’t think he knows this either. I believe it’s just a lie created by some people for their own benefits,” he said.

In the same interview, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya revealed that he is about to release his second album before the end of this year, following the success of his recent single, “Hallelujah.”

Muliya began his career as a backup vocalist for Lloyd Phiri and The Happiness Voices before achieving his breakthrough in the mainstream industry in Malawi and beyond the borders.

