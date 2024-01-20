Presidential convoy blockade in BT results in massive transfers within Police

President Lazarus Chakwera has a rude awakening in Blantyre on Friday when his convoy was blocked by a funeral procession, with mourners insisting they cross the road first, leaving the Head of State with no option but to wait.

After the incident, which took about 15 minutes, debate ensued as how would that happen with all the security detail involved in the management of the president’s convoy.

Interestingly, the same evening Malawi Police Service transferred Richard Luhanga who was Commissioner of Police for the South West Region to Northern Region Headquarters on a similar position.

Luhanga will swap roles with Noel Kaira who was heading the northern side. Luhanga’s wife Rhoda Luhanga, who was Regional Operations Officer 2 in the south, will also be heading to the north as Regional Operations Officer 3.

This is according to a wireless communication that we have seen.

The posting also involves several other officers.

Luhanga’s transfer comes hours after President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy was blocked at HHI roundabout in Blantyre.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said he is yet to see the communication.

