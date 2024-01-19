More youths venture into tobacco farming as Malawi expects to produce 250million kgs this year

Tobacco Commission (TC) president, Chidanti Malunga, says he is impressed to see many youths in the country venturing into tobacco production and the country anticipates to produce 250 million kilogrammes of the leaf in this year’s growing season.

Chidanthi made the remarks at the tobacco industry conference held in Lilongwe recently. The conference was organized for different stakeholders to give their insights on tobacco data management processes to ensure high production standards of the crop as well as leaf integrity among all industry players.

On its part, government through the ministry of agriculture says it is committed to provide tobacco industry stakeholders with all necessary support to ensure that our tobacco is compliant enough to secure increased demand.

Principal Secretary in the ministry Dr. Medrina Muloza Banda said as government they continue placing faith in tobacco as a critical resource in our economy hence they believe that tobacco data management processes that are taking place will help us to have better productions.

“We believe that high quality data management will help all stakeholders not only track and trace our tobacco but guide minimum performance levels that are expected of our tobacco leaf suppliers in areas such as sustainable agriculture, environment and human rights.

Ultimately, this will make our tobacco compliant with international standards, thereby making our leaf more attractive to the global demand, ” Muloza Banda said.

She also thank all various industry players for their various in the just ended farming and marketing season and commended buying companies for offering competitive prices.

The conference held under the theme; “Reliable Data Management-Key to Tobacco Leaf Integrity”.

