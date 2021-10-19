Presidential Delivery Unit key for implementing Tonse Alliance Government Key Promises

The newly established Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) is a necessary tool for accelerating the implementation of key promises that his administration plans to deliver to Malawians, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has said.

Launching the Presidential Delivery Unit in Lilongwe on Monday, President Chakwera said the facility is a special room in his office with a team of professionals working around the clock to ensure that the key priorities that the Tonse Administration promised are delivered to Malawians.

The Malawi leader said this unit will ensure that key promises are being implemented by Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that have been the mandated with the responsibility to do so.

“In this respect, the PDU and the Public Sector Reforms being led by the Vice-President are two different sides of the same coin and to be precise, the Public Sector Reforms focus on ensuring that all MDAs are functioning efficiently without the needless bureaucracy and red tape that often hinder progress.

“The Presidential Delivery Unit, on the other hand, identifies those MDAs which are responsible for implementing the key priorities of this Administration and ensures that those priorities are being delivered on time,” he emphasized

The president said he has since recruited a team of professionals to execute PDU’s mandate.

Chakwera also announced the appointed and I have appointed Colleen Zamba to lead the initiative

“Now that I have completed the work of setting up the PDU in my office, the unit is ready to take on its first assignment, which is to conduct a four-week delivery lab, being launched here today.” said Chakwera.

Chakwera then called for collective efforts if the PDU is to deliver the expected output.

”As President, I am the driver of this vehicle, and the PDU is the pedal I will use to give direction and acceleration to the car so that the goods are delivered on time.

“Dr. Chilima, as Vice-President and Minister Responsible for Public Sector Reforms, is the mechanic who travels with me to repair the parts of the vehicle that need to be serviced to prevent breakdowns and accidents.

Chakwera said this means that those who are Public Servants, especially those who are in charge of MDAs, are the conductors of the minibus, and your job is to make sure that the goods are delivered to the right destinations,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said: “It is possible to have a good driver, a good mechanic, and a good minibus, but still fail to deliver the goods we promised Malawians because the conductors failed or forgot to put the goods on the bus or failed to protect the goods from damage, theft, or loss along the way.”

