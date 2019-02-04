Presidential hopeful Prof Chisi says ‘unity of purpose’ key to Malawi development

Umodzi Party (UP) president John Chisi on Monday presented his nomination papers—expressing interest to vie for the office of president—to pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) where he called for “unity of purpose” in developing the country.

Chisi, who polled 12 048 votes in the 2009 presidential election and was accompanied by a sizeable crowd, said the whole reason different parties contest for one office should be for the goal that Malawi gets transformed.

Said Chisi: “We all want a different and better Malawi. We should not be fighting as if we want different things. As Umodzi Party we are a peaceful party, and we always advocate for peace and togetherness.”

The University of Malawi’s College of Medicine (CoM) professor said he was capable to steer the country forward saying he has what it takes from experience.

“I am a hardworker, and where I work I have reached to the highest level,” said Chisi.

He warned those venturing into politics for self-enrichment to forget it, saying such people are making the country move backwards.

“Money is earned through hardwork. Not in politics,” he said.

According to Chisi, it is unfortunate that the democracy that was hard-earned is being trivialised by some politicians including the ruling party.

“We even sign codes of conduct but I don’t even think we will be safe when we go out to some areas for campaign,” he said.

Before the presentation of the papers, Chisi named Timothy Kamulete, who is also the party’s director strategy, as runningmate.

Kamulete is a seasoned accountant working for the KPMG group.

