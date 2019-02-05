Presidential pretender Kuwani submits papers with ‘bombastic’ speech: Runningmate is Kawalang’oma

Presidential aspirant Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) on Tuesday submitted his nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Kuwani, a chartered accoutant by profession, announced Archibald Kalong’oma—a less known personality—as his running-mate.

He handed his nomination paper to MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah at around 10:30am amid chanting from a handful of supporters at Chichiri International Conference Centre in Blantyre, widely known as Comesa Hall.

Aside from submitting the nomination papers, Kuwani was also made to sign a code of conduct where he committed to conduct a peaceful campaign.

Kuwani called on MEC to level the playing ground.

He has also cautioned fellow politicians to refrain from promoting hate speech.

In his speech, Kuwani noted that the transition from one party state to politics of “pluralism” need “safeguarding” saying the phenomenon did not come on a silver platter.

“[I believe that] the electoral war is supposed to bring about visionary leadership, and opportunities for the marginalised society,” said the youthful Kuwani.

According to him, successful “athletes finish on the finishing line.”

Times Group editor-in-chief, George Kasakula, said the speech made no impact at all.

“A speech is meant to communicate. It is supposed to be well delivered. As we noted, he even had problems pronouncing some words in the speech,” said Kasakula s he was analysing the speech together with Brian Banda in a live coverage.

However, Kasakula—like MEC chairperson Jane Ansah—hailed Kuwani for coming up to vie for the country’s top office.

In her address, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah challenged the aspirants to practice modern politics by engaging in issue-based campaign.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and a former Attorney General, said Malawians were tired of mudslinging and stressed the need for leaders to adhere to and publicise the election code of conduct.

While assuring that the electoral body would manage the electoral process with impartiality, she said: “Elections are a competition which no-one participates with an expectation of losing. However, it remains a clear fact that only one person emerges winner at the end.

Ansah said the race also gets intense and muddy, but urges the candidates to inspire first-time voters born after the year 2000, to vote.

