No changes in Bushiri’s legal team: Barry Roux all-time family lawyer to lead defense

As it has always been the case with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s legal team, South Africa’s top advocate Barry Roux will, again, lead Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader’s defense team, together with his wife, appear in court on Wednesday for the bail hearing.

Advocate Roux, best known for his role in the convicted murderer and former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius’s defence team, has always been Bushiri’s family lawyer.

Last year in May, advocate Roux led Bushiri’s legal team in a case where the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria interdicted Martins Antonio, Solomon Ashoms and Charles from publishing defamatory posts against the ECG leader.

Bushiri’s attorney Terrence Baloyi confirmed Barry Roux has been part of the team from the onset.

“He’s been part of the team since day one,” he said.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Black First Land First (BLF) party has said the arrest of Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary on charges including fraud and money laundering is a ploy to shut down his highly popular ministry.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama said this on Monday when he appeared outside court to stand in solidarity with Prophet Bushiri and his wife.

He said the arrests were part of a white capitalist ploy “to shut down certain black churches with massive followings that are problematic to the ruling class”.

Said he: “At the same time the sins of the clergy including sexual offences, fraud, corruption and money laundering in white churches go unpunished.

“BLF has opened multiple cases with the SAPS which are high profile against white offenders involving similar allegations to that of Bushiri – of fraud, corruption and money laundering.”

Hundreds of Bushiri followers protested outside the court in a show of unwavering support for the ‘Major 1 Papa’ and his wife. Congregants from the church were seen singing and dancing outside the commercial crime court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :