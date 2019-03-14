Presidential running mates gear up for second debate: Kazako says pageant of ideas and image

March 14, 2019

Malawi presidential running mates in the May 21 polls are set for a face-off in a second public debate organised by private broadcaster Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) at Comesa Hall in Blantyre Thursday night.

Kazako: It is possible to sit on one table and sing the same song in different tunes

The running mates, according to ZBS managing director Gospel Kazako, are expected to discuss the value they will bring to government should their political parties make it.

Kazako said the debate would be interesting and informative as Sidik Mia of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Jerry Jana of People’s Party, Frank Mwenifumbo of United Democratic Front (UDF) and Micheal Usi of UTM, would come together to discuss what they have to offer if they assume office after May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Everton Chimulirenji of the governing  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who chickned out from the first debate will not take part again in the second leg as his party said they will  not participate  in any debate relating to the May 21 2019 watershed election.

DPP secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey  said  the party has reservations with the integrity of those behind  the organisation of the same.

The party said it will instead use “other channels” to communicate its development programmes to the nation ahead of the elections.

“The party wishes to encourage continuation of participatory democracy where the media plays a critical role,” said DPP secretary general in a statement seen by Nyasa Times.

Kazako has refused to comment on DPP’s stance, saying the broadcaster would onlt talk about journalism not about political statement.

He said Zodiak thank God for the grace of ability to be able to do  the debates.

“At Zodiak, we have always preached strong faith and belief in the notion of unity in diversity,” said Kazako.

According to Kazako in his statement at the first leg of debates which were held March 7 at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe , it is possible to sit on one table and sing the same song in different tunes.

“That, we believe, is what the people of this country love to see,” he said.

He said leaders need to demonstrate that while they wont agree on certain things, it is possible to genuinely smile at each other, shake hands and get going with life.

“The unquestionable desire of the people of this country is for improved quality of life. Access to basic needs of life. This is what will help them make meaningful contribution to development.

“Is the person who weaves backets in Salima finding meaning in existing policies? How about curators? Do they find hope for the future in policies in plat at the moment? How do we, as a nation, propose to get us out of this situation? The debate among tobacco growers is one that needs no emphasis.  The health sector, the economy, agriculture, land management, the list goes on,” said Kazako.

Kazako said Malawians want to know from their presidential running mates their p of  bailing the nation “ out of its long standing problems.”

The candidates had been given the opportunity to reflect to voters on policy issues while helping inform voters with the rare opportunity to compare promises on a level playing field.

Millions are expected to watch the debate on Zodiak television and see  the style and substance, both which are important performance indicators in this political theatre.

Mutokototoko
Guest
Mutokototoko

Debate dont bring development to the people. We need presidents who are committed to the welfare of the people. Everybody knows that Malawi is declared a disaster country and true leaders are on the ground now assisting the distitutes

1 hour ago
ADZONZI
Guest
ADZONZI

The debates should have been in Chichewa. Frankly speaking, Chimulirenji knows how to speak in public using Chichewa vuto ndi chizungu. I keep on reminding pfuko langa la Malawi, let us not judge each other based on how one is able to articulate issues in the Queens language. Let us not socialize our children into taking that as a measure of intelligence or how one is going to deliver once elected into office. Faking the American slang like Chakwera does should not be entertained, what if he becomes the president, will we not be a country of fakers? The azunguzu… Read more »

1 hour ago
POLICE
Guest
POLICE

Mwaswera bwanji a Chimulilenji ndi a Polofesa????

1 hour ago
Kapado Chimuthawirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimuthawirenji

To have an interpreter for English is none of the standards Dr. Kamuzu Banda set for this country.

1 hour ago
Kapado Chimuthawirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimuthawirenji

A DPP ingochitani hire Kabwira akuyankhulireni chingerezi ndi zinthu za nzeru. Apa zaoneketratu kuti a Chimulirenji sadzawatumiza kunja kukaimira boma chifukwa sakatha kulankhula, pokhapokha atakhala ndi interpreter, Mgeme Kalilani.

1 hour ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Running from simple debate because you can not converse in the Queens language is bad. It is better to run out of ideas in English rather than to appear a bububu in English.

3 hours ago
Kudambwe
Guest
Kudambwe

Wathawa ndi nfiti

4 hours ago
psyuta
Guest
psyuta

Kkkkkkkkk Akazako !!! DPP ili busy ndi zitukuko komanso disaster. Pitilizani ndi masanje anuwo.

4 hours ago
dalo
Guest
dalo

Kunjenjemela Dpp,kodi ikuopa chani kubwela poyela mkutiuza ife mmene atadzayendetsele boma NGATI atapitiliza kulamula? Shame……

3 hours ago
Sukulu njofunika
Guest
Sukulu njofunika

Zitukuko mumapanga Usiku?? What have you done about disaster other than photo ops

3 hours ago
john chirwa
Guest
john chirwa

sakuopa bauzilani mayeso amanganya

2 hours ago

