Chimulirenji bodyguards fire bullets to scare crowds

Trigger happy bodyguards to President Peter Mutharika’s running mate in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, Everton Chimulirenji, fired bullets in the air to scare people who had blocked the road for the minister to pass on Tuesday.

It was noted that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Chimulirenji, who is also Minister of Civic Education and Community Development , failed to secure football uniforms for the finalist teams for Mwaiwadza and Spider football teams as promised.

According to a police report seen by Nyasa Times, t he two teams denied to play the game because they were demanding for jerseys which was not on the plan.

“Hon. Chimulilenji tried to convince them to play and promise them that the jerseys will come thereafter but two teams resisted. Then, the Group Village Headman Zande told Hon. Chimulilenji to present the awards to the third and fourth positioned teams and they were given K200,000 for both to share.

“At around 1730 hours, as they were about to leave the place, they received information that people (finalist teams) blocked the road by using trees, big stones and they dug the road. Upon reaching the place at distance of about 100 metres, they found the road blocked and managed to remove the barriers whereby his body guards fired bullets in the air to scare people,” reads the police report.

Police then arrested Phillip Goya, 29, from Kansapato Village in Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu and charged him with conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

Chimulirenji, who is also Ntcheu North East legislator has had his security beefed up. He now has a convoy of at least four vehicles, including a lead Malawi Police Service vehicle with sirens.

While Cabinet ministers are assigned one Police Mobile Service (PMS) officer each, he now has five armed PMS officers, four more than his entitlement.

Chimulirenji as vice-president nominee is a possible successor to Mutharika as he would step in to be Malawi’s President in case of eventualities.

