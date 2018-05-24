President’s niece Duwa Mutharika posted to Malawi consulate in South Africa

President Peter Mutharika has appointed his niece, Duwa Mutharika as first secretary in the Malawi consulate in Johansburg, South Africa.

An appointment letter signed by principal secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Isaac Munlo says Duwa will be responsible for promotion of tourism at the consulate.

Duwa is the first born child of former president late Bingu wa Mutharika, who was the incumbent president’s elder brother.

Munlo says in the letter that the Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa will communicate with her as regards to when she can start her job.

President Peter Mutharika was groomed by Duwa’s father, Bingu to become the country’s president.

The appointment comes at a time when there are concerns that Malawi missions abroad is stuffed with party proteges and close relatives of top ruling DPP and government officials.

Mbonga Matoga
Mbonga Matoga

Really? Does she really need a salary of a first secretary to survive ? Or is this just another way of stealing more money from poor Malawians…..

All those billions that Bingu stole from poor Malawians his daughter want to continue from where his dad left…..Malawi is indeed a fucked nation….

6 minutes ago
Tsemwe
Tsemwe

Hard working civil servants not being recognized. Then you say you have youth welfare at heart. Zabodza.

50 minutes ago
Chilunga
Chilunga

Ok . Nothing wrong.

1 hour ago
Mgomo
Mgomo

This is nepotism at its worst which the CSOs are fighting against in the 27th April 2018 petition and they are saying it’s not true. Search me!

1 hour ago
Sasa
Sasa

That’s what Malawian politics I know,Kokela kwako basi ,anyway,if she got qualification for the job,

2 hours ago
URIM AND THUMIM
URIM AND THUMIM
SHE HAS BEEN COLLECTING FREE TAX PAYERS MONEY FROM THE EMBASSY IN SA FOR A LONG LONG TIME —SHE HAS BEEN LOITERING IN THE STREETS OF JOBURG WITHOUT DOING SOMETHING TANGIBLE —NOW SHE HAS BEEN OFFERED THE JOB OPPORTUNITY AT THE EMBASSY TO EAT OUR MONEY —SEE HOW BIG SHE IS ???OUR MONEY FOR TAXES —GOD IS WATCHING ON BEHALF OF POOR MALAWIANS —
2 hours ago

