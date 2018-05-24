President’s niece Duwa Mutharika posted to Malawi consulate in South Africa

President Peter Mutharika has appointed his niece, Duwa Mutharika as first secretary in the Malawi consulate in Johansburg, South Africa.

An appointment letter signed by principal secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Isaac Munlo says Duwa will be responsible for promotion of tourism at the consulate.

Duwa is the first born child of former president late Bingu wa Mutharika, who was the incumbent president’s elder brother.

Munlo says in the letter that the Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa will communicate with her as regards to when she can start her job.

President Peter Mutharika was groomed by Duwa’s father, Bingu to become the country’s president.

The appointment comes at a time when there are concerns that Malawi missions abroad is stuffed with party proteges and close relatives of top ruling DPP and government officials.

