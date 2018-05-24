President Peter Mutharika has appointed his niece, Duwa Mutharika as first secretary in the Malawi consulate in Johansburg, South Africa.
An appointment letter signed by principal secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Isaac Munlo says Duwa will be responsible for promotion of tourism at the consulate.
Duwa is the first born child of former president late Bingu wa Mutharika, who was the incumbent president’s elder brother.
Munlo says in the letter that the Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa will communicate with her as regards to when she can start her job.
President Peter Mutharika was groomed by Duwa’s father, Bingu to become the country’s president.
The appointment comes at a time when there are concerns that Malawi missions abroad is stuffed with party proteges and close relatives of top ruling DPP and government officials.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "President’s niece Duwa Mutharika posted to Malawi consulate in South Africa"
Really? Does she really need a salary of a first secretary to survive ? Or is this just another way of stealing more money from poor Malawians…..
All those billions that Bingu stole from poor Malawians his daughter want to continue from where his dad left…..Malawi is indeed a fucked nation….
Hard working civil servants not being recognized. Then you say you have youth welfare at heart. Zabodza.
Ok . Nothing wrong.
This is nepotism at its worst which the CSOs are fighting against in the 27th April 2018 petition and they are saying it’s not true. Search me!
That’s what Malawian politics I know,Kokela kwako basi ,anyway,if she got qualification for the job,