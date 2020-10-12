President’s spin doctor raps ACB, Police for slow prosecution of corruption cases 

State House says the presidency is not to blame for the perceived stalling of various cases but the prosecuting agencies.

The President’s Director of Communication Sean Kampondeni says prosecuting agencies owe Malawians an explanation in this.

He says President Lazarus Chakwera is committed to the issue of independence and separation of powers.

Kampondeni says the Tonse Alliance led government will follow the rule of law when handling issues of government officials implicated in various cases.

He says President Chakwera will not just fire the implicated officials for the sake of firing, stressing that the principles of natural justice have to be followed.

Meanwhile, Kampondeni has said Malawi and Tanzania have agreed that the lake boundary issue could amicably be resolved through dialogue. “There is no reason why the lake boundary cannot be resolved. The two countries need to restore the relationship so that when the issue is discussed it should be in mutual interest,” he said. Last week President Chakwera visited Tanzania on a two-day state visit but the issue of the lake boundary was not discussed.

