President’s spin doctor raps ACB, Police for slow prosecution of corruption cases 

October 12, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

State House says the presidency is not to blame for the perceived stalling of various cases but the prosecuting agencies.

Director of Communications for State residence Sean Kampondeni addresses the media at Kamuzu Palace-pic by Lisa Kadango
The President’s Director of Communication Sean Kampondeni says prosecuting agencies owe Malawians an explanation in this.
He says President Lazarus Chakwera is committed to the issue of independence and separation of powers.
Kampondeni says the Tonse Alliance led government will follow the rule of law when handling issues of government officials implicated in various cases.
He says President Chakwera will not just fire the implicated officials for the sake of firing, stressing that the principles of natural justice have to be followed.

Meanwhile, Kampondeni has  said Malawi and Tanzania have agreed that the lake boundary issue could amicably be resolved through dialogue.

“There is no reason why the lake boundary cannot be resolved. The two countries need to restore the relationship so that when the issue is discussed it should be in mutual interest,” he said.

Last week President Chakwera visited Tanzania on a two-day state visit but the issue of the lake boundary was not discussed.

Phwisa
Phwisa
2 hours ago

Now if Tanzania today agree that the lake issue should be resolved amicably, then why did they snatch part of it without first “claim it amicably”. Somebody here has already lost. And as the lake issue was never discussed during Chakwera visit to Tanzania, where did Kampondeni take this position. Wishful thinking.

0
Reply
Mkanda Gudu
Mkanda Gudu
3 hours ago

Look now ACB and Malawi Police your arrest galore is putting you in between the Presidency and rest of us (Malawians), therefore, you just need to prove that your independence has not just dawned but it’s here. Prosecute as many as possible among those whom you arrested and if you that before Christmas history will judge you fairly. Otherwise, you will be on your own if you don’t act.

1
Reply
Yalakwa 4
Yalakwa 4
3 hours ago

Actually, there’s no one to prosecute.

0
Reply
Banda 2
Banda 2
3 hours ago

Maybe Tanzania will trade a piece of land with Malawi to gain access to the Indian Ocean in exchange for equal share of Lake Malawi Lake Nyasa? Likely not as Tanzania believes they own and are entitled to an equal share of a border water body and any resources therein. Will likely be successful at the World Court considering Lake Malawi is shared with Mozembique.

1
Reply
Kaude
Kaude
4 hours ago

When the president was saying adzatulutsa oba nkhuku nkulowetsamo mbava zeni zeni zoba misonkho amati adzachita izi bwanji. Mau msamatha anthuni. People have every right to ask him to act out his words.

0
Reply
DELIA MATEWERE
DELIA MATEWERE
2 hours ago
Reply to  Kaude

Ask that Chilima. Because the president never said anything of that nature. It was Chilima who said that and there is audible evidence. So maybe reporters should go and ask Chilima for his assertions

0
Reply
Charles
Charles
2 hours ago
Reply to  DELIA MATEWERE

And Chilima said he would release petty thieves from prison and instead imprison the big time thieves that are stealing our taxes if he was elected president of the country! But is he the president of the country? No he is not and therefore that promise has fallen through since he is not the overall in-charge!!!!

0
Reply
