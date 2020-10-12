President’s spin doctor raps ACB, Police for slow prosecution of corruption cases
State House says the presidency is not to blame for the perceived stalling of various cases but the prosecuting agencies.
Meanwhile, Kampondeni has said Malawi and Tanzania have agreed that the lake boundary issue could amicably be resolved through dialogue.
“There is no reason why the lake boundary cannot be resolved. The two countries need to restore the relationship so that when the issue is discussed it should be in mutual interest,” he said.
Last week President Chakwera visited Tanzania on a two-day state visit but the issue of the lake boundary was not discussed.
Now if Tanzania today agree that the lake issue should be resolved amicably, then why did they snatch part of it without first “claim it amicably”. Somebody here has already lost. And as the lake issue was never discussed during Chakwera visit to Tanzania, where did Kampondeni take this position. Wishful thinking.
Look now ACB and Malawi Police your arrest galore is putting you in between the Presidency and rest of us (Malawians), therefore, you just need to prove that your independence has not just dawned but it’s here. Prosecute as many as possible among those whom you arrested and if you that before Christmas history will judge you fairly. Otherwise, you will be on your own if you don’t act.
Actually, there’s no one to prosecute.
Maybe Tanzania will trade a piece of land with Malawi to gain access to the Indian Ocean in exchange for equal share of Lake Malawi Lake Nyasa? Likely not as Tanzania believes they own and are entitled to an equal share of a border water body and any resources therein. Will likely be successful at the World Court considering Lake Malawi is shared with Mozembique.
When the president was saying adzatulutsa oba nkhuku nkulowetsamo mbava zeni zeni zoba misonkho amati adzachita izi bwanji. Mau msamatha anthuni. People have every right to ask him to act out his words.
Ask that Chilima. Because the president never said anything of that nature. It was Chilima who said that and there is audible evidence. So maybe reporters should go and ask Chilima for his assertions
And Chilima said he would release petty thieves from prison and instead imprison the big time thieves that are stealing our taxes if he was elected president of the country! But is he the president of the country? No he is not and therefore that promise has fallen through since he is not the overall in-charge!!!!