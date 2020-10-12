MEC postpones Mangochi and Phalombe by-elections: 50+1 to be used in electing Malawi MPs

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)has postponed the parliamentary by-elections in Mangochi West Constituency; Mangochi North East Constituency; and Phalombe North Constituency which were scheduled to take place on November 10 following High Court order that MEC should conduct them using same older voters’ roll and maintain the candidates that competed in the annulled elections of May 21 2019.

The court order followed an injunction an independent candidate for Mangochi North-East, Martin Nyengo obtained, restraining MEC from conducting new registration and also allowing new candidates to contest.

High Court Judge, Joseph Chigona ruled in favour of Nyengo, saying MEC needs to apply the same formula it used during the Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE) when conducting the by-elections.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said on Monday tin a statement that following the judgment of the High Court, the procedure for holding elections in: Mangochi West Constituency; Mangochi North East Constituency; and Phalombe North Constituency – all after court nullification of the May 21 2019 election results – only the candidates who participated in the 2019 parliamentary elections will be considered eligible to contest in the elections and their status and party affiliations will be maintained.

Kachale said the voters’ register will be reset to the state it was on 21st May 2019.

“In view of the foregoing, the elections in Mangochi West Constituency; Mangochi North East Constituency; and Phalombe North Constituency have been deferred to allow time for implementation of the above processes. New dates for receipt of nominations and the three by-elections will be set and announced in due course,” said Kachale.

MEC chairperson Kachale, who is also a High Court judge, has also disclosed that MEC has considered the provisions of section 96 (5) of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act and section 80 (5) of the Local Government Elections Act and the interpretation of the word “majority” by both the Constitutional Court and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal in Elections Petition case and informs all candidates, political parties and relevant electoral stakeholders that the threshold for determination of a winner for both the parliamentary and local government elections will be set at “50% plus 1 vote of the votes cast.”

Kachale said any candidate or political party aggrieved by these decisions may appeal to the High Court of Malawi.

Meanwhile, the by-elections will proceed on November 10 for Lilongwe North West f which ell vacant on May 8 2020 following the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera prior to June 23 Fresh Presidential Election and Karonga Central fell vacant on July 16 2020 following the death of Malawi Congress party (MCP) legislator Cornelius Mwalwanda.

