Pressure mounts on Minister Chimwendo to act on police officers who abused women
Home Affairs Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda has come under immense pressure from several sectors of the general public, demanding him to act on a video showing police officers forcing women to whip each other.
According to video circulating on social media, police officers, who guards forests, found women collecting firewood in a reserve and, as punishment, they forced the women to whip each other mercilessly.
In the video, the women are seen whipping each other and there is one crying immensely and visibly in deep pain under the watchful instruction of the officers.
Writing on his Facebook page, renowned human rights lawyer Bright Theu said he is livid about the video.
Though he acknowledge the offence—picking dead wood from the reserve, Theu none of this [offence] begins to justify what was done to that woman.
“Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda get on this and address the nation. The narrative from your office is as important as the action to be taken,” he said.
Theu questioned how, as a nation, can we debase and degrade our own kind and women for that matter in that way?
“What a callous and vile bunch of hoodlums masquerading as security officers! Those officers must be brought to book yesterday,” he said.
Another social media commentator Thandie wa Pulimuheya was charged why men have gone silent in rebuking the atrocities the officers have wrecked on women.
“So Honourable Ministers Nancy Tembo and Chimwendo Richard William Banda ngati kuli kotheka [if possible] please investigate who the policemen are that were forcing a woman to whip another woman apparently for being found in a protected forest burning charcoal,” she said.
She has since called for the suspension, arrest and imprisonment of the cops.
Unfortunately this is an extension of the atrocities MCP in league with Mtambo under the auspices of HRDC, coordinated by Mkaka and Chimwendo perpetrated overtime during the uncalled for torturing of Malawians living all over the country just recently. This is a hangover of the party’s behaviours from their previous failed regime. The scary thing is that the one in charge of internal security in Malawi is the same person who was in the forefront openly breaking the law. Now today the tables have turned but since your cohorts still think that is the best way to go about solving… Read more »
These women trespassed, they deserve the punishment. They are causing wildfires,deforestation and degradation
You are clearly stupid, you shouldn’t have trespassed outside of the womb.
Are you happy with the agony which that woman lying on the ground went through? is that the kind of punishment we are going to subject to our women, our mothers?
Much as the environment deserves protection, but the way those women were treated is totally harsh.
Hon Chimwendo, I hope you will address the nation soon. Bring the perpetrators to book. We dont want another Gorongoza in Malawi.
Let us learn to reason properly sometimes. Those poor women cannot afford to cook using electricity; which they may not have anyway, they cannot afford to own gas stoves neither can they acquire the gas itself; yet, they must have cooked food. There are no trees in their locality because they turned all their surroundings into gardens; which may not be enough either. Naturally, they have to eat just as any other normal person. Where is the logic, to have dead wood in a protected forest; yet, people around that area die of hunger due to lack of fuel with… Read more »
Sounds like a DPP cadet. What are laws for? What a messy Malawi if anyone took the law in their own hands.
By the way, does Chimwendo require pressure to act? This is not DPP time when everything was referred to His Excellency bla bla.