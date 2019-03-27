‘Pride of Malawi’: Lilly Alfonso receives International Fashion Award 2019

Malawi’s greatest fashion designer Lilly Alfonso has been decorated with this year’s International Fashion Award (IFA).

The two day fashion and award event took place from 23 to 24 March at Semiramis Intercontinental Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the award winning designer described the award as “A pride of Malawi”.

“This achievement should open eyes of the rest of Malawians in different industries not just the fashion industry. This is evident that we can create more in Malawi that is worth to be internationally recognized,” she said.

On top of the award, Alfonso was also honored with a platform to discuss Lilly Alfonso as a company besides being a fashion brand.

“I took the opportunity to sell the brand and convince everyone why they should choose Lilly Alfonso. I also shared how far we have come and our vision,” Alfonso explained.

