Mwenifumbo accuses MCP, UTM of getting ‘dirty money’: UDF to save Malawi from ‘state capture’

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential running-mate, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, has said that his party led by the youngest among all presidential candidates, Atupele Muluzi, 40, is the only hope the country has to be saved from ‘state capture.’

Mwenifumbo, who is also Karonga Central parliamentarian belonging to Allince for Democrcay (Aford), said when he was responding to a question where the UDF was getting its campaign funding from live Zodiak television host Joab Frank Chakhaza during the presidential runningmates debate at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu Tuesday evening.

The outspoken running mate accused his fellows: Michael Usi of UTM Party and Sidik Mia of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of getting funding from unscrupulous businesspersons in the country who, in turn, will be on their necks to get back what they gave in sinister business contracts that end up punching Malawians in the stomach.

Mwenifumbo, who earlier said that he could not say where UDF got its funding because he was only a running mate and a member of Aford, said it was surprising that some parties started campaigning two years ago.

“Where was all that money coming from? These are billions, and you say that they are donations from members? In this poor country? No,” he retorted.

According to Mwenifumbo, it is only UDF that has started its campaign during the official one announced by pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

“Because we knew we were going to use our own resources. No one will come to UDF and claim they gave us money to aid our campaign.

“State capture ends immediately when we take over government on May 21. UDF is the only hope,” said Mwenifumbo.

But both Usi and Mia laughed off Mwenifumbo’s allegation, arguing that all funding was being mobilized by their membership.

“For example, I have put in so much money into the party from my businesses. So too our second vice president Harry Mkandawire. We have held fundraisers to support ourselves, including the buying of party regalia,” said Mia.

Usi, on his part, said all resources used were “donations from the members.”

Earlier, host Chakhaza led the audience in wishing Mwenifumbo a happy birthday.

