Police arrest 2 street kids, accomplices for spate of break-ins across Blantyre City

Malawi Police in the commercial city of Blantyre have arrested two street children aged 15 and 16 years old respectively for the offences of breaking into a building and committing a felony in there.

According to a report released by Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, the arrest of the kids (known amasikini) at Nandos in the hub of Blantyre Central Business District, followed a series of breakings at National Bank of Malawi Blantyre head office, Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) offices and Blantyre Agricultural Development Division (ADD) offices where several computer accessories were stolen.

The report seen by Nyasa Times, says the two children led a team of detectives from Blantyre Police to the arrest of four men who were receiving the stolen items from the kids namely: Harry Palasa (52), Madalitso Chagoma (35), Francis Macheza (36) and Masika Golowa (33) from whom several stolen properties were recovered.

“On March 25, 2019, the two children yet again led Police detectives to other three people who were found with some of the stolen items namely: Bilali Yasini (25), Hopeson Chamanda (30) and Esnath Mofolo (43).

“The police recovered six central processing units (CPUs) for Dell and HP desktop computers, 1HP laptop computer, three monitors, 1 HP printer and four CCTV cameras.

“The two masikini children were also found with 13 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards for different banks, 14 National Identity Cards, nine Traffic Registration Cards, 15 personal Identity Cards, one Malawian Passport and six purses robbed from people within Blantyre City Centre.

“All the suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of breaking into a building and commiting a felony there in and receiving stolen property which contravenes the penal code.

“The police wishes to request those whose personal belongings (ATM cards, National IDs and personal identity cards) were stolen/lost within Blantyre City Centre to report and identify the same at Blantyre Police Station,” said the report by Sub-Inspector Nkhwazi.

Just a couple of months ago, people were advised to be on high alert when moving around the streets of Blantyre, especially in deserted areas during off peak hours as there are rising cases of attacks perpetuated by what may seem to be innocent street kids out and about their business of begging but have sinister motives of robbery.

There have been many allegations of street kids in Blantyre that they can even intimidate a grown up, whom they surround armed with sharp objects such as sharpened bicycle wheel spokes and razor blades in order to rob them.

