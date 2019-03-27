Malawi presidential debate fever starts gripping: Rev Semphere returned as moderator

March 27, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The  2019 Presidential Debates  fever is starting to spread through the country as  four leading candidates have been invited to battle it out  Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on Friday ahead of the watershed  May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Leading candidate invited to first presidential debates: Mutharika, Muluzi, Chakwera and Chilima

Presidential Debate Taskforce Chairperson, Teresa Ndanga, who is also  Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi chapter chairperson, has  said invitations have been sent to ruling  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Peter Mutharika, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate  Lazarus Chakwera, Saulos Chilima (UTM) and United Democratic Front (UDF) torch bearer  Atupele Muluzi to participate in Friday’s first leg of debates.

Nyasa Times understands that the debates which will be televised on taxpayer-funded MBC, private owned Zodiak TV, Times TV, Mibawa TV and other media houses, will be hosted by Reverend Patrick Semphere  who was the moderator of three first-ever 2014 presidential debates in Malawi.

He is a consultant in media and communication. management, organizational enhancement, family enrichment and gender empowerment.

Semphere will be assisted by renowened richts activist Grace Malera.

Initially, organisers had planned for two debates, but the taskforce will stage three debates  starting with  March 29, April 2 and April 5, 2019 with the presidential candidates will be divided into two groups

Ndanga  said  they changed the format “to ensure the quality of the debates as well as an opportunity for candidates to outline their vision for Malawi and defend their policies and manifestos.”

The second leg of the debate of the presidential candidates on April 2 at teh same BICC would involve John Chisi of Umodzi Party, Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for development, Cassim Chilumpha of Tikonze Movement and Reverend Kaliya, an independent candidate.

A final debate at BICC will involve all the presidential candidates on April 5.

All  presidential candidates will be asked to sign a pledge of non-violence “ that their supporters will not incite violence as there would be people of different political views.”

The task force organising the debates  consists of MISA Malawi, Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC), Times Group, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and Civil Society Organisations including Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), Democracy Works Foundation (DWF), Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET).

Other CSOs in the task force are the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Malawi Law Society (MLS), Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Voluntary Service Organization (VSO), National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust, and the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

