Priest urges vote for ‘game changers’: 10 Commandments for Malawi

Catholic priest has urged the electorate to consider ushering in power “game changers” who would follow the tenets of the 10 Biblical Commandments such as “thou shall not steal, do unto others as you would like them to do unto you.”

Father Edmond Nyoka, the pastoral secretary of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) in Mzuzu Diocese, said Malawi is still languishing in poverty 54 years after gaining independence from Britain because of “crooked and corrupt leaders.”

He said this during a consultative meeting with chiefs, religious leaders and other stakeholders in Mzimba on Monday.

He asked them to sensitise their subjects to elect “game changers, not people who only think about their bellies” in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Said Nyoka: “Although Malawi is a peaceful country, politicians we choose have failed to develop this country because of greed, corruption and lack of leadership.

“We still remain the third poorest country in the world, a thing that is painful and shameful. Malawians have lived a hard life for so long. We need game changers.”

