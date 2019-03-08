EthCo plants 2 000 trees in Nkhotakota

March 8, 2019 Mc Donald Chapalapata Be the first to comment

Ethanol Company of Malawi (EthCo), a subsidiary of conglomerate Press Corporation plc, last week planted about 2 000 trees in Nkhotakota as part of its environmental conservation drive.

Chakaniza (L), Mwazanduwa (2ndL) and members of the community before planting the tree seedlings

EthCo chief executive officer Lusubilo Chakaniza plants a tree

Chakaniza after planting the tree

Speaking during the event, EthCo chief executive officer Lusubilo Chakaniza said the firm, which produces ethanol, feels duty-bound to extend its environmental conservation drive through participation in the national tree-planting exercise in the area it operates.

EthCo organises the event in collaboration with Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (Wesm) Dwangwa Branch, which identify the area for the exercise.

Said Chakaniza: “By taking part in the afforestation of the Dwangwa area, flooding risk will be reduced and EthCo stands to benefit from an effluent management and pollution prevention perspective, thereby ensuring continued operations of its distillery.”

Group village head Mwazanduwa thanked EthCo for supporting her community with tree seedlings and promised that her subjects will ensure  the trees are taken care of.

On his part, the Wesm Dwangwa branch manager Rasheed Malandula thanked EthCo for engaging his organisation every year in the company’s tree-planting programme.

In the past five years, EthCo has planted about 8 000 trees along Dwangwa River banks, Chisita residential compound and other areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes

More From web