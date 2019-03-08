Mombera University construction to start in Mzimba this month —Mutharika

March 8, 2019 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 6 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has said the construction of Mombera University in Mzimba District  t will commence this month after he unveiled the the plaque  of the project in 2015.

Mutharika told a rally in Mzuzu on Tuesday that  he is committed to ensure that the Northern Region’s second public university takes shape.

He said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government is displaying determination to spread development across the country, including the North.

“Some people are saying the North is being sidelined. I am very surprised. I am really surprised. Mombera University, by end of this month, we will start constructing the buildings: the administration block, lecture rooms and others,” he said.

To drive the point home, Mutharika catalogued a number of development projects implemented in the region such as Mombela University in Mzimba, a teachers training college in Rumphi, rehabilitation of Karonga-Songwe Road which he has since launcged , construction of Njakwa-Livingstonia–Chitimba Road, Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road, and Jenda- Edingeni, Rumphi- Chitipa Road, among many others.

According to Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe government has set aside K5 billion for the construction of Mombera University.

Patrick Mbewe
Guest
Patrick Mbewe

Mmene zikuchitikitamu ndimafuna ndinene kuti , apapa mmene nkhani yayenderamu kungoti ndaiwala zomwe ndimafuna kunenazo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
Chimulilenji 2
Guest
Chimulilenji 2

Thats an insult to us Tumbukanis

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Central
Guest
Central

A bwana ndinu Ngwazi pankhani yochita zinthu mochedwa! Mwina atabwela wina ochita zinthu mwajakapu mwina zingathandize! Sincerely why put up a stone in 2015 and start construction in 2019. Nde zimene mukunena panozi mudzachita liti a bwanaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!

May we have a next president please………………………………………….! Chakwera, may you please be ready!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
wakikiki
Guest
wakikiki

NDI NTHAWI YOPEZA MAVOTI KWA ANTHU OPUSA OSATI INE AYI.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
kalulu wadwala
Guest
kalulu wadwala

Hahahahaha

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
boy-boy
Guest
boy-boy

tym wasted bwana

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

