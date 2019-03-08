Girls Empowerment Network grooms 75 girls in leadership skills

Girls Empowerment Network (GENET) has at least groomed 75 girls in leadership skills to enable them defend their rights.

The girls have been drilled under GENET three projects namely; Happy Health and Safe, Improving Secondary Education in Malawi (ISEM) and Improving Girls Access to SRH Services and Information.

The grooming exercise was conducted with support from; Southern African Aids Trust (SAT), European Union and Edukans as well as Amplify Change.

In an interview, GENET Project Officer, Taonga Kachilonda Phiri said that her organization prioritizes in empowering girls with various skills particularly leadership skills.

“As an organization we have the spirit to impart girls with diverse skills and we target more in empowering them with leadership skills in order for them to be able to promote their human rights such as right to education,” she said.

GENET conducted a two day advisory board meeting at St John’s in Lilongwe where girls from various schools in 11 districts including Dowa, Mchinji, Karonga, Thyolo, Mangoch, Mzuzu and Blantyre shared leadership ideas and challenges that affect their education.

The Project Officer is optimistic that, through the initiative which her organization is doing, would help girls to play an active role in transforming their communities by being agents of positive change.

“I am confident that, the skills which the girls have been trained will enable them to be young leaders and advocates, this will make them to be agents of change in their societies as well as at school,” she said.

Mikombe Community Day Secondary School, Form 2 student who has been equipped with leadership skills, Princess Semu, commended GENET for the leadership training saying that she will be able to guide her fellow girls to understand their human rights.

