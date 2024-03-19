Primary School teacher in Dedza arrested for raping, impregnanting Std 7 pupil

March 19, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment
Dedza Police have arrested Mtandamula Primary School Teacher Allan Medi for allegedly raping and impregnating a Standard 7 pupil.
Nyasatimes has found that in October 2023, the teacher sent the girl to mop in his house as part of her punishment where he eventually raped her.
It’s further reported that the teacher had been threatening the girl not to report him.
But when she gave birth, the girl reportedly dumped the baby at the teacher’s house.
Dedza Police spokesperson Beatrice Jefita says the matter is under investigation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Tiyeni tigwirane manja pothana ndi mchitidwe ochitira ana nkhaza, watero Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri watsindika kufunika kogwirana manja pothana ndi mchitidwe ochitira nkhaza ana ndi cholinga chokwanilitsa masomphenya a dziko lino...

Close