Prime Insurance, minibus association partner for access and defensive driving

Prime Insurance Company Limited and Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) have entered into a partnership, which will see Prime Insurance providing tailor made affordable insurance products and services targeting MOAM members.

MOAM, on the other hand, will be mobilizing and lobbying its members to seek services at the insurance company.

Prime Insurance will also be training MOAM drivers in defensive driving in a bid to reduce road accidents that injure and kill passengers and other road users.

Launching the partnership in Lilongwe, Prime Insurance Company Limited Chief Executive Officer, Owen Chihana, said the partnership typically establishes a framework for the collaboration of the two institutions and expresses the common goals of the institutions.

“The partnership goes beyond minibuses and includes all other insurance products except life insurance.

“The partnership is important because it will simplify our work. We will be able to reach MOAM members easily,” said Chihana.

Chihana added that defensive driving will help reduce road accidents, which will automatically lower the charges of premiums to enable both parties afford them.

Prime Insurance Company has already installed equipment and network systems and provided personnel at MOAM offices in Malangalanga in Lilongwe, which will enable the association’s members access insurance services.

Mayamiko Kamwendo, MOAM Central Region Secretary, said the association is excited about the partnership for there are a lot of benefits for its members.

“The aim is to ensure that all minibuses are insured by Prime Insurance Company at a discounted rate. We agreed that MOAM members be considered as first priority in terms of claims and compensations.

“Defensive driving will minimize accidents, protect our customers and businesses,” Kamwendo said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!