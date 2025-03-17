Prime Time Backs ‘From the Ashes’ Fundraiser for Tay Grin with K2 Million and Logistics Support

March 17, 2025 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Prime Time, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Kaunda, has stepped in with significant support for the From the Ashes fundraiser, aimed at helping musician Tay Grin recover from a devastating fire that destroyed his home and belongings.

Kaunda [R] presenting the cheque to Tay Grin as Lawi looks on.
The company has donated K2 million, vehicles for event logistics, and fuel to ensure smooth operations. The donation was received by Lawi, the lead organiser of the event, who hailed Prime Time’s generosity as a symbol of unity and community spirit.

“This level of support reminds us that we rise by lifting others. Prime Time’s commitment is truly humbling,” said Lawi.

Set for April 5 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, From the Ashes will feature performances by top artists including Lulu, Gwamba, Kelly Kay, Temwa, Agide, Lawi, and Tay Grin himself.

The fundraiser seeks to rally fans, partners, and the broader Malawian community to stand with Tay Grin in his time of need.

