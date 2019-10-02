Prince Harry leaves Malawi to face whirlwind of personal storm

October 2, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry left Malawi on Tuesday having fulfilled a number of official engagements, enjoyed very good media coverage and flew to South Africa to reunite with the Duchess of Sussex and wage a media war with a UK newspaper.


Prince Harry briefed about Tsogolo Langa Youth Reproductive Health Outreach •

The Mail on Sunday published personal letter of the Duchess.

Unlike in Malawi when he enjoyed a cordial relationship with the local media, just hours later Prince Harry launched an unprecedented attack on the tabloid last night, accusing it of waging a ruthless campaign against his wife Meghan Merkel that has left him a “silent witness” to her suffering.

In a lengthy and passionate statement, he said the “press pack” had “vilified her almost daily for the past nine months” and evoked memories of his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry arrived in Malawi on Sunday as part of his tour of southern Africa. The same day, he met President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace, visited Nalikule Community College. On Monday he visited Liwonde National Park before winding up his Malawi tour at Mauwa Health Centre in Chiradzulu.

shatapu
Guest
shatapu

That is typical of many white people; racists. The only reason Meghan gets unprecedented negative coverage by many newspapers in the UK is because she is black. They feel like she should not be part of the royal family, that she does not deserve that. I read the statement Harry wrote about how the UK media has worked so hard to demonize Meghan ever since these two guys decided to share “their lives”, and I think Harry is a strong person supporting his wife like that. I just hope Harry’s family should also show their much support to this family.… Read more »

namatetule
Guest
namatetule

Tsono a Mtambo aonana ndi Prince Harry kuti? A Commander in chief?

