Child Fund Korea hands over classroom blocks in Lilongwe

Child Fund Korea, through Organisation for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development Initiative (Ossedi), has handed over four blocks of two classrooms each to Mchengaowiza and Lundu junior primary schools in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kabudula in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, Child Fund Korea vice-president Won Man Jung said the new facilities will make children at the two schools learn comfortably.

“We work in 27 countries globally, including Malawi, and our aim is to see children in school and learning in good facilities.

“We believe in giving a child good foundation because once you educate a child, you have educated the whole nation,” he said.

Won commended village heads and their people for supporting the projects through contribution of 200 000 bricks for construction of teachers’ houses.

Ossedi chief executive officer Stanley Chitukwi expressed happiness that they have handed over the facilities to government and community members.

Receiving the donation, Mzumazi Zone primary education adviser Judith Chiwoko observed that the classroom blocks will ease mobility challenges for learners.

