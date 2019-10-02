Beaches of Lake Malawi at Sunbird Livingstonia to host first Hangout Festival

Fun seekers are heading this weekend to the beaches of Lake Malawi at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel where maiden edition of the three-day Hangout Music Festival will take place.

GWL Promotions, who have partnered with Sunbird Tourism plc, said the event activities will not be limited to music: canoe racing, aerobics and a beauty pageant which will culminate in the selection of Mr and Miss Hangout will also form part of the core activities at the festival which.aims at celebrating great music, pageantry, sports, arts and culture.

The festival which will kick off from October 4 to 6, 2019 and has attracted music acts such as Black Missionaries Band, Lulu and Mathumela Band, Billy Kaunda, Symon and Kendall, Anthony Makondetsa, AtohtManje, Wikise, ‘Sir’ Patricks and PST and Digo from Zambia, seeks to add a new feeling to the music festival entertainment industry by including water sporting activities.

Event Organiser, Levi Msakambewa described the festival as an opportunity to sample out a historic combination of music and other entertaining aspects in one package.

“The idea is to bring in a new experience and taste as most music festival activities concentrate on the beach and the lake is underutilized hence less tourism activities” he explained.

Msakambewa added that they plan to introduce yachting activities for both canoes and motor boats from 2020 and beyond.

“We will introduce a beauty pageant (Miss Hangout), aerobics and other interesting sporting acts on the beach as we bring in some big names music festival headliners from within Africa or outside the continent.

“We hope to provide a platform for Malawian artists to gain opportunities by bringing in international record label and music scouts from across the continent who will appreciate local talent and have a chance to sign them” he stated.

One of the renowned artist performing at the event, Wikise expressed his excitement to be a part of the festival promising to deliver an exceptional performance to his fans.

The festival advance tickets are going at K 8,000 and K 10,000 at the door.

