Prophet Bushiri to engage Malawians on peace: ‘There is a ticking bomb’

South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is Wednesday afternoon expected to hold a media briefing where he will call on Malawians to come together for the sake of peace.

The media briefing—which will be beamed live on Times TV and Rainbow TV—will be held in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Says statement released by Bushiri’s communications director Ephraim Nyondo: “Malawi is currently saddled with increased levels of post-electoral violence that, so far, has claimed a life, injured thousands and several properties destroyed. Against this, the Constitutional Court is expected, this November, to make its ruling whether there should be a re-run of the May 21 elections or not.

“Prophet Bushiri believes the impending Constitutional Court ruling is a ticking bomb that need to be properly managed by preparing Malawians to peacefully respect and accept the decision of the court.

“Hence, the press briefing is his idea to begin a national conversation aimed at preparing our people to peacefully respect and accept whichever direction the court will take.”

