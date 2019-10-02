PP’s Mhone appeals against Vuwa poll case win

Nkhata Bay central losing parliamentary candidate Ralph Mhone has appealed against a High Court ruling which upheld the winning of Lands and Housing minister Symon Vuwa Kaunda in the parliamentary race.

Court documents indicate that Mhone, opposition People’s Party (PP) vice president for the north, has filed the appeal papers on October 1 2019 through his law firm, Racane Associates.

“Take notice that the appellant, being dissatisfied with the judgement of the High Court, Mzuzu District Registry, Mzuzu delivered by Honourable Justice Ligowe doth appeal against the whole of the judgment to the Malawi Supreme Court,” says the document.

In his ruling, Ligowe said Mhone failed to provide sufficient evidence before the court, citing among other things, his monitors failed to file written complaints in logbooks provided by the Malawi Electoral Commission.

Mhone however told the court that his monitors were denied access to verify results, while others were beaten up in some centres.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :