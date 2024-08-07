Prince Masikwamahle Zulu from SA speaks in support of Ngoni Umthetho

The renowned and famous Prince in the Zulu Clan,Prince Masikwamahle Zulu has commended the role Umthetho plays in fostering peace and regional integration amongst African nations.

Speaking while addressing mammoth crowds that gathered at Umthetho ceremony which Ngoni of Jere clan celebrated along the foot of Hora Mountain, Prince Masikwamahle Zulu said was proud to be part of the ceremony.

He said these ceremonies are very crucial in terms of fostering peace. During the function Prince Masikwamahle Zulu met the Malawi Leader President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Prince Masikwamahle Zulu is a Prince of Zulu Kingdom, South Africa. He is now considered Senior Prince after his brother HM King Misuzulu.

Prince Masikwamahle KaZwelithini is the son of late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu of Zulu kingdom and Queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu of Kwakhangelamangekane royal Palace Zulu.

As a matter of background, Senior Prince Masikwamahle KaZwelithini usually represents his brother King Misuzulu

KaZwelithini at various functions like the Collen Mashwama foundation.

He is forefront at many Zulu royal functions like the 2022 coronation.

In his address, Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera also commended Umthetho ceremony singling it out as benchmark of fostering unity and national development.

Chakwera said the event gives room to different people of different background to converge and exchange ideas .

He said this is the same reason why he value the event saying it is a good platform as the country encompasses and ponders means and ways of achieving agenda 2063.

He said it is, therefore, critically important for all of us as a country to express solidarity when celebrating these cultural diversity and all its accompanying fruits.

He said this is the very same reasons the president joined the Ngoni at the foot of Hora Mountain in Mzimba District for the annual Umthetho Cultural Festival, an event which coincided with the 10th anniversary on the throne of His Royal Majesty, Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa V.

The president said this festival, as is the case with similar events within other cultures across the country, is a reminder of the impact of cultural diversity on the nation’s socioeconomic development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!