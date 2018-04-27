Princess Chitsulo Foundation pays tuition for 10 girls at South Lunzu CDSS

In an effort to propel education among girls in the country, Princess Chitsulo Foundation (PCF) has paid school fees for 10 girls at South Lunzu Community Day secondary school in the area of traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

Speaking during the donation, Princess Chitsulo Foundation Director, Princess Chitsulo said girls’ education must be a priority if the country is to make advancement in terms of development.

Chitsulo urged the girls under the bursary program to make use of the life time opportunity and work hard in school saying there is a bunch of girls who did not go further with their education as they lacked financial support.

“Count yourself lucky that there are some people who are willing to help with the little they have and make sure that you are at school. That does not mean they are rich but they have a heart to help” she said

She added that the initiative is being made possible with support from various stakeholders across the country and other schools in Chiradzulu and Lilongwe rural are also on the menu to benefit from the same.

Receiving the donation Head Mistress, Judith Nyirenda commended Princess Chitsulo for the timely donation saying it has come at the right time.

“On behalf of the administration, I would like to thank princess Chitsulo Foundation for the gesture, we do not take this opportunity for granted, this is what can make our country develop and we ask God to enlarge your territory ”,she said

Representing the parents Mrs. Hilda Nyoni also concurred with Nyirenda saying the donation is timely.

“This donation will go a long way in helping our children as we were finding it hard to raise school fees through various piece works such us moulding bricks and fetching sand along the river banks”, said Nyoni

Founded by Gospel Singer in 2015, Princess Chitsulo Foundation is aimed at helping the needy and under privileged, more especially girls.

