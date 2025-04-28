PRISAM Rolls Out National Mock Exams for Secondary Schools

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has launched a nationwide mock examination exercise for its member secondary schools, aiming to bolster student preparedness ahead of this year’s Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) exams.

According to PRISAM President Ernest Kaonga, the mock examinations for Form Four students will run from today until May 8. Speaking in an interview, Kaonga stressed that the initiative is part of the association’s broader commitment to promoting academic excellence across private institutions.

“We believe in quality. We want to assess the students’ level of preparedness ahead of the MANEB examinations,” said Kaonga, who also serves as Managing Director of Maranatha Private Schools Academy.

He explained that the mock examinations are designed to replicate the structure, content, and assessment standards of the national exams. This, he said, will help students build critical skills such as time management, familiarity with the exam format, and self-awareness of their academic strengths and weaknesses.

“The mock exams will mirror the national exams in format, content, and assessment criteria. We want every student to participate to gain vital experience and confidence,” Kaonga added.

This is not the first time PRISAM has conducted such an initiative. The association previously administered similar national mock examinations for primary school students preparing for the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE), a move that was widely praised for boosting student performance.

PRISAM, which represents a growing number of private schools across Malawi, continues to position itself as a key player in improving education standards in the country by prioritizing quality, uniformity, and student readiness.

(In the photo: PRISAM President Ernest Kaonga making a point during the interview.)

