PRISAM satisfied with MSCE exams progress

PRISMA has expressed satisfaction with how re-administration of the 2022 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations is progressing.

PRISAM Vice President, Patricia Chisi told Nyasa Times on Monday in an exclusive interview.

Chisi said their body was impressed with the progress and arrangements in which the examinations are administered.

She said generally the examinations have been handled in a very professional way.

“We have not heard any issues of examinations leakage. We salute the government, ministry of education and MANEB for turning around things in terms of exam management.

“As PRISAM we salute the government on that. In addition to that, allowances were paid in time unlike previously when one would have hassles to get the allowances.

Sometimes you would even get after the exercise. As students will be completing the exams on Wednesday we can say as Prisam we are satisfied,” said Chisi.

She further, commended MANEB for distributing IDs in time, a thing Chisi said gave chance to administrators to work on anomalies.

“From the general over view there were very minimal challenges as regards IDs and personally my expectation is that those students who worked so hard will pass very well unlike in the past years where undeserving students would do very well at the expense of the intelligent students because of leakage,” she said.

