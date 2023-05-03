PRISM to launch Lilongwe chapter on Friday 

May 3, 2023

All is set for The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) to launch PRISAM Lilongwe chapter on Friday, where a number of issues affecting Private schools will be discussed.

PRISAM President, Amon Mtafya told Nyasa Times on Tuesday that the launch will involve Private Schools owners from Lilongwe urban and rural areas.

PRISAM President Amon Mtafya
Mtafya said that it has embarked on an initiative to psychologically prepare national examination candidates whose learning was affected by the Cholera outbreak and Cyclone Freddy.
He said they will also discuss issues such as financial challenges facing private schools and revamping the PRISAM Lilongwe Chapter.
He said during the launch they are also expected to discuss the acquisition of MANEB centres and registration of schools with MOEST
“We are also expected to enlighten them on the Importance of belonging to an association like Prisam,” he said.
The launch will take place at the Baptist Hall ,which is situated in Falls Estate, located where Polytechnic University is behind Church of Christ)

