Kelvin Sulugwe distributes free audio copies of In Honest Ways book

After selling his book for some time and having made enough profits from it, Kelvin Sulugwe has finally given audio copies of In Honest Ways book for free and accessible on Malawi Music, Mikozi Network and Adzukulu websites.

According to Kelvin Sulugwe, by making audio books, he has saved printing costs and audio books are now being preferred by people.

“This is for everyone who wanted a copy but could not afford to buy it. They can now just download it for free or stream it directly from the websites. The feedback has been amazing so far,” explained Sulugwe.

According to Kelvin Sulugwe, In Honest Ways book is a compilation of self-help, a reminder of why you need to do what you were given internally for the glory of the world and the people in it. It is about maximizing your beauty, your talent, your emotions and your intelligence quotient to elevate you to the next level.

Sulugwe emphasizes that the book is for the hopeless soul that needs to work through life, it’s for the scholar that needs an education, it’s for the stressed and depressed that needs to be understood and helped to deal with the loneliness of such ideas, but most importantly, it’s for you to change your perspective about life.

Kelvin Sulugwe is a multitalented and dedicated individual well known for his work as an entrepreneur, writer, influencer and diplomat who uses his skills and expertise to create innovative solutions that have impacted people’s lives positively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!