Prison Queens beat Shizaella in Rainbow Paints Netball showdown

Prison Sisters on Thursday beat Shizaella by 49 baskets to 17 in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball league in Blantyre.

Determined to win this year’s league, Prison Queens showed no mercy to the youngsters at the very beginning of the game with 17 baskets to 6 in the first quarter.

Prison Queens shut down their opponent with strong defence in all corners which made the youngsters to seldom make it to their scoring goal circle.

Prisons Coach, Pemphero Mtalika commended his team for showcasing its strength on the peach despite delivering less goals.

“We undermined our preparations but I have witnessed a very impressive game from my players.

“The less goals will just be a wakeup call for us come other games because that tells Shizaella sisters were prepared and determined to bring us down, fortunate for us they could not,” he said

Mtalika said, “the game has boosted morale to our team and come Sunday against Chilomoni Sisters we strongly believe we will win.”

Shizaella Sisters continues to suffer defeats after they lost to Tropical Queens during the second week of the league by 58 to 23 baskets.

Prison Queens will on Sunday June 22, 2019 face Chilomoni Sisters at 11:30 am.

Next games to be played on Saturday in the third week of the league are Shizaella Sisters vs Chilomoni sisters at 11:30 am and Serenity Stars vs Vicky sisters at 1:00 pm.

On Sunday Chilomoni Sisters Vs Prison Queens at 11:30 am, Chileka Sisters Vs Tropical Queens 12:45 pm, Vicky Sister Vs Tigresses at 2:00 pm and finally Kukoma Diamond Vs Serenity stars at 3:15 pm.

