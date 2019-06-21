FA Malawi’s Kaputa hails Councils for developing grassroots football

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Technical Director, John Kaputa has commended some District Councils in the country for putting in place measures aimed at developing grassroots football.

He made the commendation in an interview won Thursday at the end of a training session for coaches in Chikwawa conducted with support from Liverpool Football Club Foundation in conjunction with Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

Kaputa said it was important to switch attention towards improving football in villages and communities because that is where local talent is found, adding that the training was aimed at equipping local coaches with relevant skills to develop the game of football at that level.

“We have gone to districts such as Mchinji, Nkhotakota and Rumphi and we are now in Chikwawa. It is quite impressive to note that district councils have shown interest to develop football at district level through the District Sports Officers,” Technical Director explained.

He called on other District Councils across the country to follow emulate the example of the districts that have led the way and arrange for their own sessions, noting that FAM would send them required personnel to conduct the training.

“District councils are free to arrange for football coaching sessions wherever they are and FAM instructors will come and administer the course right from the area where they come from so that we reach out to the remote areas in an attempt to improve the game of football,” Kaputa added.

He observed that with the support of other District Councils and FAM has been on the right track in as far as improving grassroots football was concerned.

“People should remember that in 2018 Malawi had formed the under 17 national team that went to COSAFA in Mauritius. Three of the players who earned call up were identified from grassroots football in 2013,” Technical Director said.

“We want to do more of grassroots football in primary schools and other institutions across the country,” he explained.

Chikwawa District Sports Officer, Sophie Mzunga said the training was organized to equip coaches in the district to have quality and requisite skills on how to develop grassroots football.

“Our expectation from the 28 participants is that they will get back to their respective areas and impart the skills to local teams,” she said.

“The training brought together sports teachers and individual coaches from the community within the district who we believe have the potential to improve football in schools and that the others will improve football in their areas,” Mzunga added.

She said the District Sports Office has found it necessary to hold the training and that she believed for a positive outcome of the training.

