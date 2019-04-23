Prison warders threaten strike to demand promotions extended to them

April 23, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Prison warders have threatened a strike unless they are promoted enmasse too as was the case with teachers and police officers.

President Mutharika inspecting a guard of honour mounted by prison officers

The government has promoted 20 000 teachers and 7 000 police officers to various ranks within a month raising fears the Treasury mght not have enough money to pay for all these promotions.

Opposition has described this as abuse of tax payer money, saying the promotions have not been done in good faith but to lure the civil servants vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the crucial election coming in less than 28 days.

In a memo from commissioner of prisons Y.I Chimodzi dated April 22, 2019, the prison chief says he has noted with concern with the reports of the impending industrial action by junior staff on account that they have been sidelined from promotions.

“Much as the department understands and appreciates staff need for motivation by way of promotion, it deplores expression of discontent through industrial action,” reads the memo in part.

The prison commissioner reminds the staff that it is in contravention of the laws of Malawi for uniformed staff to engage industrial action.

The prison chief then requests the staff to remain professional, saying management is engaging high authorities on the matter.

The strike has since been put on hold after government promised that the issue is being taken care of.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholous Dausi said the government will promote the prison workers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Big Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Big
Guest
Big

Inu a Prison simungathandize kubela zisankho. Takweza a Police kuti atithandize kubela zisankho.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago

More From web