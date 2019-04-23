Prison warders threaten strike to demand promotions extended to them

Prison warders have threatened a strike unless they are promoted enmasse too as was the case with teachers and police officers.

The government has promoted 20 000 teachers and 7 000 police officers to various ranks within a month raising fears the Treasury mght not have enough money to pay for all these promotions.

Opposition has described this as abuse of tax payer money, saying the promotions have not been done in good faith but to lure the civil servants vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the crucial election coming in less than 28 days.

In a memo from commissioner of prisons Y.I Chimodzi dated April 22, 2019, the prison chief says he has noted with concern with the reports of the impending industrial action by junior staff on account that they have been sidelined from promotions.

“Much as the department understands and appreciates staff need for motivation by way of promotion, it deplores expression of discontent through industrial action,” reads the memo in part.

The prison commissioner reminds the staff that it is in contravention of the laws of Malawi for uniformed staff to engage industrial action.

The prison chief then requests the staff to remain professional, saying management is engaging high authorities on the matter.

The strike has since been put on hold after government promised that the issue is being taken care of.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholous Dausi said the government will promote the prison workers.

