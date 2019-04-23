UTM’s Njawala prepares for Blantyre Kabula comeback: Urges people not to support  ‘thieves’ in blue

UTM Party aspiring legislator for Blantyre Kabula, Felix Njawala, has advised his prospective constituents not to be fooled by politicians who give them handouts instead of bringing lasting solutions to their problems.

Njawala, who is set for a parliamentary comeback after a five-year break, made the remarks on Sunday when he addressed a political campaign rally Namilango Primary School ground in Machinjiri.

“Handouts cannot help you when you go to a hospital; they will not make drugs available.

“They will not provide good classrooms for our children. All that money; the bicycles they are dishing out; all that is our tax money. Instead of buying drugs in our hospitals they are busy using our money for campaign. Let’s show them that we are not fools. Let’s not waste another five years in a single day because of a mere 5000 thousand kwacha,” said Njawala.

Buoyed up by the positive response from the spirited crowd, Njawala questioned some people’s wisdom to continue supporting “thieves” whose thirst for plunder has virtually brought the country’s social service on its knees.

“All those people dying in our drug-less hospitals are not dying because it’s their time to die, no! Our people are being murdered by greedy politicians and their stooges in public service who steal our money meant for drugs and other medical resources. I just understand how any sane person can support such things.

“Those of you who claim to have blue blood in your system, do you find medicines at the clinic or do you have electricity when we all are in blackout?” Njawala quizzed.

The UTM strategist then narrated the party’s transformative manifesto saying the UTM administration will fulfil all its promises like three meals a day for all, one million jobs for the youth, and 40 billion Kwacha loan facility to boost small businesses.

Njawala also highlighted the UTM’s pledge to introduce a pension scheme for all senior citizens aged 65 and above saying as a start, these elders will be receiving 15 thousand Kwacha monthly.

“The UTM is going to end corruption. All the money that these people are stealing will be put to good use including servicing the pension scheme while the rest will go towards developing the nation,” explained Njawala.

On what he will do for the area when he gets elected, Njawala said he will be a true representative of the people who will participate fully in parliamentary deliberations.

“Unlike other people who never contribute in the House I will do my best to serve you by lay bare issues affecting our constituency for the attention of the government and other stakeholders.”

“I will make sure that all boreholes in Blantyre-Kabula are replaced with solar powered pumps, the space at Lwanda market also needs expansion to accommodate new shades for small scales business,” Njawala said to loud cheers from the crowd.

He further promised to renovate the court house at Machinjiri-Lwanda, construct a seven kilometre tarmac road to connect various places in the constituency and ensure that the youth in his constituency benefit from the one million job opportunities that the UTM will create.

Njawala urged people to vote for UTM presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima, shadow councillor for the ward, Mr Mkaka, and himself as MP for genuine transformation to happen in Machinjiri.

