Private Schools Cry Foul Over High Licence and Inspection Fees

The Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) has called on the government to revise inspection and licensing fees, warning that the current high charges are crippling many private schools and threatening the quality of education in the country.

Speaking at the official opening of ISAMA’s 3rd National Annual Conference in Blantyre on Wednesday, ISAMA President Bishop Whycliff Chimwendo described the costs as a barrier to educational progress, especially for low-fee schools.

“We remain committed to supporting government efforts to provide quality education,” said Chimwendo. “But the current inspection and licence fees are simply too high. Many schools are struggling—and some may be forced to close.”

Chimwendo warned that if the fees are not urgently reviewed, hundreds of small, independent schools could shut down, disrupting learning for thousands of students.

“In this struggling economy, we need affordable rates so that we can invest in better teaching, better infrastructure, and meet the demands of the modern world,” he added.

He also raised concern that the current system encourages unregistered and substandard schools to operate underground, as legitimate operators are suffocated by red tape and rising costs.

“Schools are even forced to cover the travel and accommodation costs of government inspectors. It’s unfair and unsustainable,” Chimwendo stressed.

In response, Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima said while the ministry is always open to dialogue, she was surprised that ISAMA raised the issue in a public forum before seeking formal engagement.

“Our doors are open. I don’t understand why this matter wasn’t tabled with the ministry first instead of being broadcast here as if we’ve been ignoring them,” said Wilima.

She encouraged the association to embrace digital tools and modern teaching technologies to keep pace with global trends.

Despite the standoff, ISAMA pledged to continue advocating for reforms that support its members and improve the standard of education across Malawi.

