Old Mutual Completes Cyclone Freddy School Recovery Project—Handover Set for June 5

Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust has successfully completed its Post-Cyclone Freddy Recovery Project, a major rehabilitation initiative aimed at restoring learning infrastructure destroyed by the devastating cyclone.

The project, valued at MK360 million, saw the rehabilitation of classroom blocks, toilets, and a headteacher’s office at Chithumbwi Primary School in Phalombe and Chitedze Primary School in Mulanje. It also included the construction of two brand new classroom blocks at Chazinga Primary School in Phalombe and Maliya Primary School in Blantyre.

The initiative was implemented in partnership with CARE Malawi, targeting some of the hardest-hit communities in the Southern Region.

“We are thrilled to complete this critical recovery work that directly improves learning environments for hundreds of children,” said Tawonga Manda, Chairperson of the Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust.

“As you may recall, in early 2023, Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction—killing over 1,000 people and damaging key infrastructure, including schools. We felt compelled to act.”

Manda noted that the foundation, in partnership with CARE Malawi, reached out to the most affected districts to ensure that education continuity is restored.

“Beyond just walls and roofs, we’ve helped rebuild hope,” he added.

The official handover of the completed school facilities is scheduled for Thursday, 5 June 2025, at Maliya Primary School in Blantyre. Manda confirmed that preparations are complete and that the event will bring together learners, teachers, and key stakeholders.

This is not the first time Old Mutual stepped up during the crisis. Shortly after the cyclone hit, the company donated MK60 million worth of emergency relief items through the Malawi Red Cross Society.

The Old Mutual (Blantyre) Foundation Trust is the philanthropic arm of Old Mutual Malawi Limited, a leading financial services provider in the country. Through its corporate social investment, the foundation continues to play a pivotal role in building resilience and restoring dignity in vulnerable communities.

