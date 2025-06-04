Tay Grin Heads to California, USA, for BET Awards Experience Days After Winning Prestigious UK Tourism Award

Malawi’s internationally acclaimed artist and Cultural, Youth, and Tourism Ambassador, Tay Grin, is once again representing the nation on the global stage. Just days after receiving a distinguished Tourism Excellence Award in the United Kingdom, Tay Grin has been officially invited to participate in the 2025 BET Experience and BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, this July 5th.

The invitation comes through Channel A TV, an official affiliate of BET, which recognized Tay Grin for his significant role in promoting Malawian culture and bridging Africa with the global entertainment industry.

His participation will include a range of high-profile activities, including appearances at the BET Experience, attendance at the Men’s Conference hosted by internationally renowned entertainer Nick Cannon, and exclusive media interviews designed to highlight his artistic journey and cultural impact.

Tay Grin’s inclusion in this prestigious event marks a notable achievement both for the artist and Malawi as a nation. His growing international profile as a cultural ambassador is expected to enhance global awareness of Malawian talent, culture, and tourism opportunities.

Speaking on the significance of the invitation, Tay Grin emphasized the broader impact of his role. “This moment is bigger than me—it’s for every Malawian child with a dream. I will carry our colors with honor and make sure the world sees the beauty and brilliance of Malawi,” he said.

The BET Experience and BET Awards are among the most prominent platforms for celebrating Black culture and entertainment worldwide. Tay Grin’s participation underscores Malawi’s emerging presence in these global cultural spaces and highlights the country’s potential as a destination rich in culture and tourism.

As the countdown to the BET events begins, Malawi looks on with pride as Tay Grin prepares to showcase the nation’s heritage and artistry on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!