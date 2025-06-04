Nankhumwa’s K15 Million Trophy Sparks Sporting Fire in Mulanje Central

Mulanje Central was ablaze with energy and pride on June 1st as the grand finale of the Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa K15 Million Football and Netball Trophy lit up Chisitu Primary School Grounds, delivering thrilling matches, electrifying entertainment, and a bold vision for grassroots sports.

In a nail-biting football final, Chippie Academy clinched the championship after a dramatic 1-0 win over Celtic FC, thanks to a brilliant strike by Blessings Phiri. The victors walked away with K1.1 million, a shiny new trophy, and full kits—while Celtic FC earned a respectable K800,000 and jerseys for their efforts.

On the netball court, Lube Masters Sisters edged past Chinakanaka Happy Queens with a tight 23-20 victory. They took home K800,000, a trophy, and brand-new jerseys. Runners-up Chinakanaka bagged K600,000 and jerseys.

Speaking at the event, People’s Development Party (PDP) President Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa hailed the tournament as a powerful platform for youth empowerment and talent discovery.

“This isn’t just a trophy—it’s an investment in the future. Sports can unite, inspire, and transform communities. We’re just getting started,” said Nankhumwa.

He announced that a new “Eagles Trophy” will soon be launched across all constituencies with PDP parliamentary candidates, using sports to drive the party’s people-first agenda.

Adding her voice, Senior Chief Chikumbu praised the tournament for giving local youths a purpose and reducing delinquency.

“What we’ve witnessed here is not just sport—it’s community revival,” she said.

Capping off the day, a star-studded lineup of Malawian music legends including the Black Missionaries, Anthony Makondetsa, Khoz Masimbe, and Moda Fumulani sent the crowd into a frenzy, turning the event into a festival of talent, unity, and celebration.

With the thunder of football boots and netball sneakers echoing in the hills of Mulanje, Dr. Nankhumwa’s trophy is not just a tournament—it’s a movement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!