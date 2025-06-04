PP’s Duncan Kaonga Declares War on Illiteracy in Chilumba—Allocates K1bn to Educate 50 Rural Learners

In a bold, life-changing move, People’s Party Vice President and Karonga South MP hopeful Duncan Kaonga has pledged to fully sponsor 50 students—25 girls and 25 boys—from Chilumba to Maranatha Academy starting September 2025.

The scholarship package, covering tuition, accommodation, learning materials, and other academic needs, is estimated to cost over K1 billion, making it one of the most significant private education sponsorships in recent years.

Kaonga’s journey of giving began with a quiet act of kindness—clearing a K460,000 debt for two struggling students at Chilumba Secondary School. But what began as a simple intervention has now evolved into a transformative educational movement.

“This is not charity—it’s investment in the future of Chilumba and Malawi,” said Kaonga. “These students will not just attend Maranatha; they will thrive. In August, we will celebrate their journey with a formal send-off in Chilumba.”

The ripple effect of the gesture is already being felt across the district. Group Village Headman Kamtenthenga couldn’t hold back his gratitude:

“This is a turning point. Our sons and daughters are going to be among the best educated in the country. We are beyond grateful. Kaonga has lifted an entire community.”

Kaonga’s initiative is not just about 50 students—it’s a wake-up call to Malawi’s political class, business leaders, and development partners. As education in rural areas continues to struggle under the weight of underfunding and inequality, Kaonga has shown that solutions don’t have to wait for government budgets—they can start with bold leadership and a willing heart.

Education experts are already hailing the initiative as a model for inclusive education financing, especially in underserved areas like Karonga.

As Malawi grapples with rising school dropout rates and limited access to quality education, this initiative plants a seed of hope—not just for Chilumba, but for the nation.

“Education is the great equalizer,” Kaonga said. “If we’re serious about changing Malawi, we must start in the classroom.”

